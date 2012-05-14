Warmer, drier weather on tap this week

(WRCB) - The rain this weekend was a good thing. We saw 1-2" fall, reducing our rain deficit in Chattanooga for the year to about 3.75" short for the year.

Slight drought conditions were building around the area, so the rain will help stave that of at least for a while.

The low pressure that brought the rain is slowly drifting east, away from us, but it may still produce an isolated shower or two late today, but most folks will simply see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The normal high for this time of year is 79 degrees. We will reach the mid 80s by mid week, and stay about that warm through the weekend.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.