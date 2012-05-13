Braves sweep Cards first time since 2009

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jason Heyward ended a 10-pitch at-bat with a bases-clearing double in third inning, helping the Atlanta Braves give rookie Lance Lynn his first loss and beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Tommy Hanson (4-3) allowed one run in five innings with nine strikeouts and Martin Prado, Freddie Freeman and Dan Uggla each had an RBI in a three-run seventh. The Braves had lost seven in a row in St. Louis before Friday and swept the Cardinals for the first time since Sept. 11-13, 2009, also in St. Louis.

Lynn (6-1) missed a chance to become the franchise's first pitcher to win his first seven starts of the season dating to 1920, according to STATS LLC.

Carlos Beltran homered for the sixth time in six games with his league-leading 13th of the season and Allen Craig hit a three-run homer off Cristhian Martinez in the ninth for his third hit of the game.