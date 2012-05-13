Local mom's first Mother's Day after life-saving heart transplant

HARRISON, TN (WRCB) - A local mom is spending her first Mother's Day home with her kids after receiving a life saving heart transplant. You may consider it coincidental that her name is Miracle, but she doesn't.

Miracle McIntosh is a mother of two. She was diagnosed with congestive heart failure at a checkup when she was pregnant with her now 3-year-old daughter. Doctor's didn't want her to have the baby, but she did as she waited for a heart donor to come to her rescue.

Miracle says she's living the meaning of her name.

"Waiting on a heart transplant list, but during that time I couldn't take care of my kids. I couldn't take care of me," Miracle McIntosh said.

This time last year she had a heart pump after beating a 24 hour window to live, but she was struggling to care for Zoei and Malachi.

"When you're sick, it's not an option. You got to get up in the morning and you got to do what you have to do. In my book it's not an option. I'm still going to be a mother," McIntosh said.

Then the call came in November that she was getting a new heart.

"The most scary part is making sure you wake up," McIntosh said.

She did wake up and everything changed.

"I could just tell. I just felt good. I wasn't nauseated. I wasn't breathing funny. I just felt really, really good," McIntosh said.

Now she's done being taken care of. She's spending this Mother's Day pampering her family, because she can.

"I really wanted to cook them their favorite type meal so I'm celebrating with them," McIntosh said.

Just last week she was back at Vanderbilt over complications linked to the transplant.

"I go back to the doctor on the sixteenth and I know that I'm cool because if I claim bad news, I'm going to have bad news, so I'm claiming good news," McIntosh said.

Her loved ones are in awe of her strength and positive outlook.

"At no point did she ever quit and say I can't do it," McIntosh's God-brother, Robert Hill said.

"That lady there is incredible," God-brother Nicholas Eason said.

Miracle says she struggles emotionally knowing someone had to die in order for her to survive. She wants to encourage everyone to consider being an organ donor.

Since she's not able to work, she says donations from the community have been a tremendous help to her. If you'd like to help with medical and living expenses, send donations in care of Miracle McIntosh to Combustion Credit Union or call (423) 385-0106.