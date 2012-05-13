Natural gas pipeline considered for tri-state region

(Times Free Press) -- A high-volume natural gas pipeline could wind across a 230-mile gap from South Central Tennessee through North Alabama and Northwest Georgia on its way to link with a pipeline northeast of Atlanta.

Officials with Houston, Texas-based Spectra Energy Corp. say that, if a green light follows assessments by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other federal, state and local authorities, the proposed pipeline will connect directly the company's Texas Eastern system in Columbia, Tenn., to the Transco Interstate pipeline system near Lawrenceville, Ga.

The pipeline's capacity is projected at 1.25 billion cubic feet per day, and it could be operational by mid-2016, Spectra Energy spokeswoman Andrea Grover said.

The project is "still in the early development stage," she said, and the company recently did a study to see if there's any interest in the pipeline project from the natural gas industry.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.