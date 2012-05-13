East Ridge may make city property tobacco-free

EAST RIDGE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- East Ridge parks, recreational fields, courts and public safety stations soon may be smoke-free after city officials asked for an ordinance to be drawn up prohibiting all forms of tobacco on city property.

City Manager Tim Gobble said it's hoped the measure will make the city cleaner and, in the long run "maybe help us lower our insurance premiums."

Gobble said Friday he was drawing up two versions of an ordinance: One would make all city property tobacco-free, and the other would allow for designated smoking areas.

Recreation director Stump Martin said it was important to distinguish between "smoke-free" and "tobacco-free" at Camp Jordan's facilities.

