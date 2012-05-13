'42' movie needs 500 extras for Chattanooga crowd shots

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Five hundred locals will have 11 chances to be extras on the set of "42," set to film May 21-June 6 at Engel Stadium, and they could win some pricey prizes while doing so.

"This is a unique movie because of the stadium and the historical aspect of the film, and we want the community to be involved," said Trey Toler, social media coordinator for Southern Hollywood Events.

The company is coordinating finding the extra extras who will fill the crowd shots in the movie. These volunteer extras are separate from the people who have applied for paid positions over the last few weeks through CL Casting. The additional 500 extras will not be paid, but only they will be eligible to win the prizes.

"What happened was we had so many people want to be a part of this and those other spots filled up, so we asked the producers if we could find a way to allow more people to be involved," said Jodi Williams with Southern.

To find out more info, visit www.beinthemovie42.com



