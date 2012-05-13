Kizziah Wins Toyota Tundra Bassmaster Weekend Series Tournament - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kizziah Wins Toyota Tundra Bassmaster Weekend Series Tournament on Chickamauga

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
First Place Winner - Tom Kizziah III First Place Winner - Tom Kizziah III

HIXSON, TN - (WRCB) Tom Kizziah III from Chickamauga, GA took top honors in the Toyota Tundra Bassmaster Weekend Series Tournament held at Chester Frost Park, on Saturday, May 12th. Kizziah caught a 5 bass limit weighing 25.25 lbs., netting him first place and a check for $2,093.00.

"I fished the lower end of the lake with a crankbait," Kizziah said. "I had all the fish I weighed in by 9:30 a.m., but lost a 7-pounder. We fished the breaks, mussel beds and ledges that had bait on them."

Bill H. Freeman of Knoxville, Tenn., landed the tournament big bass, a 7.62-pounder.

"I caught the big fish at about 11:30 a.m. on a plastic crawfish bait," Freeman said. "We fished the middle part of the lake."

This was the third tournament of a five event trail of the Tennessee East Division for the Toyota Tundra Bassmaster Weekend Series.

The top ten are as follows:

  • 1st Tom Kizziah III from Chickamauga GA with 25.25 lbs.
  • 2nd  Dale Pelfrey from Rockwood TN with 22.46 lbs.
  • 3rd Chris Whitson from Louisville TN with 20.37 lbs.
  • 4th  Brian Hatfield from Friendsville TN with 19.76 lbs.
  • 5th  Andy Parkinson from Dalton GA with 19.74 lbs.
  • 6th  Rogne Brown from Hixson TN with 18.14 lbs.
  • 7th  Gary J. Smith from Clinton TN with 17.83 lbs.
  • 8th  Perry "BJ" W. Dawson from Spring City TN with 17.78 lbs.
  • 9th  Bill "Billy Joe" J. Wheat from Hixson TN with 17.76 lbs.
  • 10th  Allen Tadlock from Clinton TN with 16.25 lbs.

For complete results visit: www.americanbassanglers.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.