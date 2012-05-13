Kizziah Wins Toyota Tundra Bassmaster Weekend Series Tournament on Chickamauga

HIXSON, TN - (WRCB) Tom Kizziah III from Chickamauga, GA took top honors in the Toyota Tundra Bassmaster Weekend Series Tournament held at Chester Frost Park, on Saturday, May 12th. Kizziah caught a 5 bass limit weighing 25.25 lbs., netting him first place and a check for $2,093.00.

"I fished the lower end of the lake with a crankbait," Kizziah said. "I had all the fish I weighed in by 9:30 a.m., but lost a 7-pounder. We fished the breaks, mussel beds and ledges that had bait on them."

Bill H. Freeman of Knoxville, Tenn., landed the tournament big bass, a 7.62-pounder.

"I caught the big fish at about 11:30 a.m. on a plastic crawfish bait," Freeman said. "We fished the middle part of the lake."

This was the third tournament of a five event trail of the Tennessee East Division for the Toyota Tundra Bassmaster Weekend Series.

The top ten are as follows:

1 st Tom Kizziah III from Chickamauga GA with 25.25 lbs.

4 th Brian Hatfield from Friendsville TN with 19.76 lbs.

For complete results visit: www.americanbassanglers.com