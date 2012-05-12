Everett and Mayton win Tennessee High School Bass Federation State Championship

JASPER, TN (WRCB) - Hayden Everett and Dustin Mayton from Oliver Springs High School caught 16.53 lbs. to take the title of Tennessee High School State Champions. Hayden and Dustin competed against 45 other high school teams today on Nickajack Lake to take the win.

Click here to see exclusive Channel3Outdoors interview with winners

They will now represent Tennessee in the Southeastern High School Bass Federation Championship to be held later this year. This is a step closer to becoming the Bass Federation High School National Champions. Hayden and Dustin also had big fish of the tournament weighing in at 5.80 lbs.

Complete results:

1st - Dustin Mayton & Hayden Everett / Oliver Springs Bobcats / 16.56 lbs.

2nd - Dylan True & Kallen Rochelle / Waverly Central High School Tigers / 14.72 lbs.

3rd - Joshua Mills & Conner Fogg / Riverside Christian Academy Knights / 14.54 lbs.

4th - Lucas Howell & Jeffrey Kretzer / Rhea County Eagle Anglers / 14.33 lbs.

5th - Austin Massingill & Wyatt Beavers / Soddy Daisy High School Trojans / 13.74 lbs.

6th - Jacob Mashburn & Lea Mashburn / Clinton High School Dragons / 13.10 lbs.

7th - Hank Lowrie & Dakota Cantrell / Grundy County High School Yellow Jackets / 12.86 lbs.

8th - Rowdy Englert & River Rushing / Jackson Christian School Eagles / 12.50 lbs.

9th - Allen Wilson & Dalton Gooch / Obion County Central High School / 12.12 lbs.

10th - John Garrett & Jo Hamilton / Obion County Central High School / 11.90 lbs.

11th - Cole Sands & Caden Watson / Walker Valley Bass Anglers / 11.21 lbs.

12th - Clay Keller & Caleb Luzader / Walker Valley Bass Anglers / 11.00 lbs.

13th - Trevor Clouse & Dallas Mathis / Obion County Central High School / 10.89 lbs.

14th - Caleb Cravens & Christian Nash / Warrior Fishing / 10.85 lbs.

15th - Charlie Young & Austin Brown / Dekalb County High School Tigers / 10.80 lbs.

16th - Brian Gay & Ty Cloyd / Warrior Fishing / 10.57 lbs.

17th - Ty Dyer & Evan Owrey / Jackson Christian School Eagles / 10.45 lbs.

18th - Derrick Sanders & Robert Northcutt / Grundy County High School Yellow Jackets / 9.94 lbs.

19th - Austin Delk & Clay Sneed / Walker Valley Bass Anglers / 9.72 lbs.

20th - Kirkland Cooper & Terry Gonn / Clinton High School Dragons / 9.36 lbs.

21st - Jacob Blocker & Curtis Tuttle / Cumberland Gap High School Panthers / 9.31 lbs.

22nd - Tristan Houston & Clay Wilson / Warrior Fishing / 9.16 lbs.

23rd - Dylan Fuller & Houston Dodd / Waverly Central High School Tigers / 8.24 lbs.

24th - Kayla Green & Ethan Northcutt / Grundy County High School Yellow Jackets / 8.17 lbs.

25th - Justin Wright & Dylan Pritchett / Rhea County Eagle Anglers / 7.65 lbs.

26th - Jordan Jellinick & Dustin Rice / Warrior Fishing / 5.60 lbs.

27th - Reagan Eldridge & Austin Wooten / Riverside Christian Academy Knights / 5.47 lbs.

28th - Matthew Cross & Chris Wilson / Cleveland Jr. Bass Club / 5.07 lbs.

29th - Dustin Howard & Dustin O'Conner / Warrior Fishing / 4.65 lbs.

30th - Harley Sutherland & Preston Mcglamery / Soddy Daisy High School Trojans / 4.36 lbs.

31st - T.K. Kress & Isaiah Gardenhire / Warrior Fishing / 4.16 lbs.

32nd - Josh Carroll & Logan Hall / Walker Valley Bass Anglers / 4.15 lbs.

33rd - Andy Lewis & Ellie Hutchison / Walker Valley Bass Anglers & White House Heritage Patriots / 3.69 lbs.

34th - Steven Miracle & Blake Fleeman / Cumberland Gap High School Panthers / 3.60 lbs.

35th - Matthew Calbaugh & Tabitha Thompson / Rhea County Eagle Anglers / 3.51 lbs.

36th - Joseph Jenkins & Chase Smith / Cumberland Gap High School Panthers / 3.18 lbs.

37th - Caleb Jenkins & Michael Jenkins / Rhea County Eagle Anglers / 3.01 lbs.

38th - Nick Meadows & Boone Bryant / Cookeville High School / 2.36 lbs.

39th - Kendall Rogers & Thomas White / Van Buren County High School Eagles / 2.05 lbs.

40th - Cole Jackson & Daniel Baldwin / Cumberland Gap High School Panthers / 1.89 lbs.

41st - Ryan Eldridge & Jeremiah Arruda / Riverside Christian Academy Knights / 1.66 lbs.

42nd - Dylan Kear & Chandler York / Clinton High School Dragons / 0 lbs.

42nd - Eddie Broadwell & Bryce Travis / Rhea County Eagle Anglers / 0 lbs.

42nd - Logan Thompson & John Simmons / Grundy County High School Yellow Jackets / 0 lbs.

42nd - Caleb Conrad & Michael Daniel / Waverly Central High School Tigers / 0 lbs.

42nd - Mikey Arthur & Dustin Aslinger / Clinton High School Dragons / 0 lbs.

For more info visit: www.highschoolfishing.org