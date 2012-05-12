Crowds gather for HubFest

(WRCB) - The Sixth Annual HubFest brought out thousands of people to Heritage Park Saturday.

Dozens of vendors set up shop as well as a petting zoo and giant inflatable for families to enjoy. A parade, live music performances and contests ranging from apple pie to hats were hosted from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Friends of East Brainerd organizers say the event has tripled in size over the last six years. Any money raised, will go toward benches for Heritage Park and possibly an amphitheater the group hopes to add to the park in the coming years.

The entertainment was emceed by WRCB-TV meteorologist David Karnes.