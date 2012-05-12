Local group urges "Protect the water, Drink Beer"

(WRCB) - Chattanoogans will raise money to protect the environment by throwing a party.

The Beer Over Dirt Festival will raise money for the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy.

The 12th annual festival will be held Saturday afternoon in Renaissance Park in North Chattanooga, and is the first time the event has been opened to the public.

The event will feature local breweries featuring their beers, including: Chattanooga Brewing Company, Terminal Brewhouse, Big River Brewing Company, Moccasin Bend Brewing Company and Bounty Beverage.

Food may be purchased from on-site vendors Lupi's Pizza, Taco Sherpa, Southern Burger Company, Old Mill Kettle corn and Pure Sodaworks.

Live music from Mark "Porkchop" Holder, Bluetastic Fangrass, and headliner Strung Like a Horse will offer patrons bluegrass/Southern/folk-style tunes.

Beer Over Dirt is not just about local beer, cuisine, and music, though; it is also about dirt, as in the lands surrounding the City of Chattanooga.

All proceeds for the event will go to North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy, a non-profit organization working to protect the watershed in Hamilton and Sequatchie counties.

Most of the local breweries use city water in their brewing process and therefore have a vested interest in protecting the area's water sources.

Chattanooga Brewing Company, a long-time advocate of NCCC, says, "The main ingredient in our beer is water. Local water. We support the NCCC's efforts to protect and maintain the watershed that makes for such good beer further downstream."

The festival will run from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the gate and include free beer.