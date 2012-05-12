Report: Obama to return to Georgia for fundraisers

ATLANTA (AP) - President Barack Obama plans to return to Atlanta next month for a series of fundraisers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/JlCFnc ) reports that a preliminary invitation obtained by the newspaper says Obama's campaign will host an afternoon of fundraisers on June 26. The times and locations have not been announced.

The Democrat was last in Atlanta for a fundraiser in March.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

