Court rules against Tennessee Tech policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A recent federal appeals court ruling that found Tennessee Tech's policy limiting speech on campus violated the First Amendment could have ramifications for public colleges and universities throughout the region.

Tennessee Tech's policy requires anyone who wants to speak on campus to give two-weeks notice and tell the school what they are going to speak about.

Kentucky resident John McGlone sued after he was asked to leave the campus when he tried to share his beliefs about Christianity.

Gene Policinski is the executive director of the Nashville-based First Amendment Center. He told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/JdW2P6) that it would be prudent for public schools to review their policies about speakers on campus. He said there are strict limits on how governments can intrude on speech.

The university declined to comment.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

