Braves outlast Cardinals 9-7 in 12 innings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning and the Atlanta Braves beat St. Louis 9-7 on Friday night, ruining the Cardinals' celebration honoring former manager Tony La Russa.

The wild win snaps Atlanta's seven-game losing streak at Busch Stadium.

Dan Uggla homered and Michael Bourn had three hits for the Braves. Craig Kimbrel gave up a hit but struck out two for his NL-leading 11th save in 12 chances.

Livan Hernandez escaped bases-loaded jams in both the tenth and eleventh to keep the Braves alive.

Cardinals' slugger Carlos Beltran homered twice -- his second tying the game at 7-all in the 8th -- during a four-hit day that also included a two-run triple. Matt Carpenter and Allen Craig also went deep.

A sellout crowd was on hand to watch the Cardinals retire La Russa's No. 10 in a pregame ceremony that included several of the managers' former players.

