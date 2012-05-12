Lookouts' bats go quiet again in 6-1 loss

MOBILE, Ala. (WRCB) -- Chattanooga's offense lay dormant for much of the week until Thursday night's eleven-run explosion at AT&T Field.

But it was back to old habits in the Lookouts' 6-1 loss Friday in the opener of a five-game series at Mobile. It was Chattanooga's fifth loss in the last seven games.

Blake Smith's RBI double gave the Lookouts an early 1-0 lead, but Matt Davidson's two-run homer in the fourth sparked a string of six unanswered BayBears' runs.

Yazy Arbelo also added two hits and drove in two runs for Mobile, who has now won four of six games against Chattanooga this season.

Trevor Bauer (7-1) gave up just the one unearned run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked just one.

Davidson's homer was one of only two hits off Aaron Miller (1-4), who was Chattanooga's tough-luck loser. Miller struck out four and walked two while giving up two runs in five innings.

The two teams will play game two of a five-game series at 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.