Logano wins 2nd straight Nationwide race

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Joey Logano wrecked leader Elliott Sadler five laps from the end, then broke free during a green-white-checkered finish at Darlington Raceway for his second straight Nationwide Series victory.

Logano was in third place after the fifth caution period tightened up the race at the end. Logano bumped leader Sadler at the restart, turning the lead car into the wall. Logano then shot past Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin during NASCAR's version of overtime and held on for his third series victory of the season.

Hamlin finished second, giving him five top-two placings in his seven Nationwide races here. Brad Keselowski was third followed by Sam Hornish Jr. and Austin Dillon.

Danica Patrick was 12th and extreme sports star Travis Pastrana was 17th in his second series race.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.