Tonya Craft: 'It will never be like it was'

HIXSON, TN. (WRCB) -- This week marks two years since Tonya craft made national headlines when she was acquitted of child molestation.

The former kindergarten teacher was terminated from her job at Chickamauga Elementary.

She lost her home and custody of her children.

In March 2010, the case went to trial. A jury found Craft not guilty on all charges.

A short time later, she sued the families of her accusers, and the prosecutors in the case.

She later dropped the $25 million suit.

Now two years later, Craft and her husband live in Hixson.

She has her kids back, and took the LSAT. She hopes to be a lawyer.

She says she's forgiven those who accused her, but still hopes one day they will be held accountable.



"My daughter was in class and they wanted to know the meaning of justice and she said, ‘that's my mommy's favorite word'," Tonya Craft tells Channel 3.



"Truth" and "justice" are two words that mean a lot in Tonya Craft's home.



It's now been two years since the former kindergarten teacher was acquitted of child molestation charges.



"There's no normal," Craft says. "It's not like it was, and it will never be like it was."



A background check brings it all back.



She's working to clear her name, but teaching isn't an option.



"I do miss it greatly," Craft says.



She's found other ways to educate. She speaks to local criminal justice classes and helps attorneys with trial strategies across the country. It's a job most people charge for.



"There was no one that helped me without wanting a check with a lot of zeros on it," Craft says. "And, that's not how I am."



The Craft family is still in debt. They spent $500,000 fighting the 22 charges against Tonya.



"My father is still having to work into his 70s, which I feel very bothered by," she says. "I wish he didn't have to."



The struggle has brought the family closer.



She says the first step to restoring her relationship with her children was forgiving the parents of her accusers.



"I want them to see what true forgiveness is like and what a reconciliation of a relationship really should be," Craft says.



But forgiving and forgetting are different.



"I still think that every individual that did something incorrectly or inappropriately needs to be held accountable," she says.



And that's why we likely haven't heard the last of Tonya Craft.



"The individuals I hold fully responsible are the people in positions of power, the judge, the prosecutors, the interviews, the detectives," Craft says.

Craft says several members of the jury who found her not guilty have contacted her. She's invited a few into her home, including the foreman who the Craft family befriended before he died.