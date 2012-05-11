The Town of Kimball Hosts the Bass Federation High School Champi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Town of Kimball Hosts the Bass Federation High School Championship

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography

KIMBALL, TN (WRCB) - Forty-six high school teams will battle for the Bass Federation Tennessee State High School Championship on Nickajack Lake on May 12, 2012. Weigh-in will start at 3:00 PM EST at Shellmound Boat Ramp on Nickajack Lake.

David Jackson, Mayor of Kimball, and staff members that were present at the pre-tournament meeting say "we are excited about the opportunity to help young people stay involved in the outdoors,  as well as, the economic boost bass tournaments provide for the town of Kimball". 

Click here to watch exclusive Channel3Outdoors interview with Mayor Jackson 

Follow Channel3Outdoors for exclusive tournament coverage.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.