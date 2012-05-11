The Town of Kimball Hosts the Bass Federation High School Championship

KIMBALL, TN (WRCB) - Forty-six high school teams will battle for the Bass Federation Tennessee State High School Championship on Nickajack Lake on May 12, 2012. Weigh-in will start at 3:00 PM EST at Shellmound Boat Ramp on Nickajack Lake.

David Jackson, Mayor of Kimball, and staff members that were present at the pre-tournament meeting say "we are excited about the opportunity to help young people stay involved in the outdoors, as well as, the economic boost bass tournaments provide for the town of Kimball".

Click here to watch exclusive Channel3Outdoors interview with Mayor Jackson

