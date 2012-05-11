Haslam signs into law bills on DUI, gateway sex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Halsam has signed several bills into law, including one that allows judges to compel blood tests from motorists arrested on drunken driving charges.

Another measure he signed allows parents to sue teachers or outside groups working in schools that promote or condone "gateway sexual activity." The pro-abstinence bill has been derided, and critics say it's so vague that kissing and holding hands might trigger a lawsuit.

Haslam also signed into law measures that require abortion doctors to have hospital privileges in the home or adjacent county of a woman seeking an abortion and legislation that move up the cutoff date for kindergarten age requirements.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.