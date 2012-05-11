Coleman signs rookie deal before first practice with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP/WRCB) - B.J. Coleman has officially signed his first NFL contract.

The former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback took the field for the first time Friday afternoon as Green Bay opened its rookie/free agent camp. Just hours earlier the Packers announced they had reached deals with all eight of their 2012 draft picks, including Coleman.

"The biggest thing is that I'm going to do the very best that I possibly can and the rest of that stuff will shake out," Coleman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tyler Dunne before practice Friday. "As a competitor, you're going to compete for the best you can do. That's the biggest thing on my mind — to compete as hard as I can."

The Chattanooga native was selected by Green Bay in the seventh round of the April draft and reported to Green Bay earlier this week. He expects to be with the team for the next month before returning home for the NFL's mandatory break prior to the start of training camp in July.

In addition to Coleman, the Packers signed their number one pick, linebacker Nick Perry, as well as second-round defensive end Jerel Worthy, second-round cornerback Casey Hayward, fourth-round defensive tackle Mike Daniels, fourth-round safety Jerron McMillian, fifth-round linebacker Terrell Manning, seventh-round tackle Andrew Datko and seventh-round quarterback B.J. Coleman.

Green Bay also signed 14 undrafted free agents: West Virginia G Don Barclay, Minnesota RB Duane Bennett, Virginia Tech G Jaymes Brooks, Winston-Salem State FB Nic Cooper, San Diego State C Tommie Draheim, Wake Forest TE Cameron Ford, Minnesota TE Eric Lair, Holy Cross T Mike McCabe, Tulane LB Dezman Moses, South Dakota State WR Dale Moss, Vanderbilt S Sean Richardson, Buffalo WR Marcus Rivers, Southern Utah CB Dion Turner and USC RB Marc Tyler.

Former Red Bank standouts Tim Benford and Jeremy Caldwell are also in camps this week as undrafted free agents.

Benford, a former Tennessee Tech receiver, reported to camp with the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday. Caldwell, a former Eastern Kentucky defensive back and return specialist, reported to St. Louis Thursday to open camp with the Rams on Friday.

