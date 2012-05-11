Biffle ruins Hendrick front row at Darlignton

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Sprint Cup points leader Greg Biffle won his second career pole at Darlington Raceway, sweeping past the Hendrick Motorsports duo of Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne to start up front for the Southern 500.

Biffle won this race in 2005 and 2006, the first two years that Darlington's event was moved to Mother's Day weekend. Biffle was the next-to-last to hit the track for qualifying with a speed of 180.257 mph and pushed past Johnson and Kahne - who each finished with identical speeds of 179.556 mph.

Biffle has always been a strong qualifier at Darlington. He's started ninth or better in seven of his 12 qualifying runs here.

Danica Patrick had the 38th fastest time in her second career Sprint Cup event.

