Rapport, trust key for resource officers to keep schools safe

SALE CREEK, TN (WRCB) -- A robbery suspect is two miles away. But District rules, and his own protective instincts, tell Hamilton County Deputy T. J. Pickens to put Sale Creek Middle and High school on lockdown late Friday morning.



"He is just invaluable on a day-to-day basis," Principal Robin Copp says. "Particularly in situations like this, where we get information as soon as the police department gets it."



The lockdown ends about an hour later, when police recapture a man they say fled, after they arrested him, another man and two women on charges of robbing a Verizon store in Dayton.



But outside of such emergencies, Pickens beat, as Sale Creek's School Resource Officer, involves a lot of meet and greet.



"It takes time to build a rapport with kids," Deputy Pickens says. "And to build that trust that the kids believe they can come to you."



He's in his fifth year at Sale Creek, "long enough to see the kids I met as eighth graders, graduate."



"If a kid sees a different SRO every year, he's not gonna tell them something, because he doesn't know them."



The Sheriff's Department has SRO's in all of Hamilton County's middle schools and high schools. Sheriff Jim Hammond requires at least two years of road patrol experience, and forty hours of specific coursework, to join what many call the only 'pro-active' division in law enforcement.



But Pickens believes the real learning curve hits 'on the job.'



"It's real important to walk that fine line, that the kids know that you're an authority figure," he says. "You'll get them in trouble if you have to, but they know you don't want to."



Juniors Matt Patton and Chassie Harris say most Sale Creek students know where that 'fine line' is. "He's like a stuffed teddy bear to begin with," Matt says. "But, when it really comes down to it, he becomes a grizzly, going out doing what he's gotta do."



"I've seen him mad once, and I was terrified," Chassie laughs. "But it was only once, though."



"Sometimes they hang out in his office," Principal Copp says. "And I have to kick ‘em out! He has a fantastic relationship with students."



Chassie view Deputy Pickens as a teacher. "He treats you like a real person," she says. "He comes to you like 'hey, what's the deal,' and he solves it."



"Sometimes, I've had to take knives from students, and that can get scary," Deputy Pickens says. "Sometimes we've had issues with drugs."



"There are so many fights that SRO's quell or put down that never make it to a call for the patrolman to come to the school."



Frequently, SRO's are the first opportunity many students have for a positive experience dealing with law enforcement.



"If kids grow up seeing their parents fighting, and cops at their home all the time, they're gonna think we're mean; we take Mom and Dad to jail," Deputy Pickens says. "But here, I can change that."



"He's opened our eyes more about social networking," Principal Copp says. "Things that students are saying on Facebook. We can address those issues, protect our students better. It's just invaluable."



Budgets are tight. But Sheriff Hammond says the SRO program would be vulnerable only if he's required to lay off personnel.



"That's unlikely," Hammond told Eyewitness News Monday. "It's the one program I have that's not mandated. But with the gang threat and other issues, a lot of us believe they're necessary."



Pickens lives in Fort Oglethorpe, GA, where his wife is a teacher. That means a forty-mile drive to be at Sale Creek when the doors open at 6:45 a.m.



"But this is where I want to be," he says. "This is my school. These are my kids."