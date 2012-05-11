Two kidnappers plead guilty, get lengthy prison sentences - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two kidnappers plead guilty, get lengthy prison sentences

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Two men accused of two kidnappings in downtown Chattanooga have pleaded guilty. Christopher Turner and Jeffrey McClendon, Jr. will each spend more than 30 years behind bars.

They were arrested, along with two others, in 2010 for the crimes.

In both, they ambushed the victims, pistol whipped them and forced them into the trunk of their cars.

The suspects then drove to the victims homes and robbed them.

The other two suspects in the case will be in court next month.

