Teen reports rape at East Ridge Middle School

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY -

(WRCB) - Police in East Ridge are investigating a rape at East Ridge Middle School.

On Thursday, police responded to Park Ridge Hospital after a report of a sexual assault.

Police spoke with a 13-year-old girl who said she had been raped in the girls restroom during school.

The teen described her attacker as a light skinned black male, approximately 15-years-old with low cut hair.  She says the teen was wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

The victim was taken to the rape crisis center for further evaluation.

 

