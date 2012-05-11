Hamilton County Schools budget meets little resistance - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County Schools budget meets little resistance

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Hamilton County Superintendent Rick Smith headed off possible critics when he presented this year's $330.8 million general purpose budget request to county commissioners.

"At this time we are presenting a budget with a request for no additional revenue," he stated moments after he stepped to the podium Thursday. He explained that the proposed budget would fully fund capital maintenance and restore $500,000 from $1.5 million cut from the maintenance budget last year.

Commissioners spent Thursday afternoon discussing the schools budget, which made up more than half of the county's budget this fiscal year. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Even Commissioner Fred Skillern, a vocal critic of how the school system manages money, praised Smith for not asking for a budget increase. "I want to thank you for this budget," Skillern said.

