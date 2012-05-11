Higher fees on the way for Chattanooga homeowners - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Higher fees on the way for Chattanooga homeowners

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- While Chattanooga's proposed 2013 budget does not include a property tax hike, it does include higher fees for homeowners and businesses.

The budget submitted by Mayor Ron Littlefield on Tuesday reflects a 9.7 percent increase in the sewer rate and an 8.8 percent increase in stormwater fees for nonresidential properties.

The sewer fee increase, which will raise an additional $3 million for the city, is the seventh consecutive annual increase.

The stormwater -- or water quality -- hike will raise an additional $1.3 million, according to the budget. This is the third consecutive annual boost in these fees.

