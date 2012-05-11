Nashville man makes amends for stealing plants in 1958

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - No matter how much digging investigators did, the crime remained open until a thief turned himself in and returned the fruits of his theft.

In this case, the crime was stealing two hydrangeas from Centennial Park in Nashville in May 1958. And the thief, 72-year-old Bill Teitleff of Joy, Ky., returned plants from the root system of the purloined flowers to the park on Thursday.

Teitliff told WSMV-TV in Nashville (http://bit.ly/KQdyDL ) he took the flowering plant because he didn't have enough money at the time to buy a Mother's Day gift for his mother. At the time of the theft, Teitleff was 18-years-old and just married.

Teitleff says he can now walk through Centennial Park without feeling guilty.

Information from: WSMV-TV, http://www.wsmv.com/

