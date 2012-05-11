Kidnap-slaying suspect investigated for sex abuse

By ADRIAN SAINZ and HOLBROOK MOHR

Associated Press

GUNTOWN, Miss. (AP) - Police records show that the suspect in a double-slaying and kidnapping of 2 young girls was investigated in Tennessee for allegations of child abuse and child pornography two years ago.

Adam Mayes killed himself Thursday evening in northeast Mississippi when authorities closed in on him and his two captives, who were rescued without injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Tenn., investigated in 2010 after a family member claimed to see Mayes nude as he shaved the legs of a nude 7-year-old girl.

The case was closed after an investigator concluded that claim and an allegation Mayes had child pornography were unfounded.

The Associated Press isn't naming the child in the case because of the nature of the abuse allegation.

