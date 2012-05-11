Endangered Child Alert issued for Spring Hill boy

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP/WRCB) - Police in Middle Tennessee have issued an endangered child alert for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Spring Hill over the weekend with his non-custodial mother.

Police said Jason Halen Lardie was last seen with Olivia Lee Lardie, at her home in Spring Hill on Sunday. Officials say that Olivia Lardie may be with a male companion.

Jason was described a white male, about 2'11", with brown eyes, black hair and weighing about 30 pounds. Police described Olivia Lardie as a white female, about 5'06", with hazel eyes, blonde hair, and weighing about 220 pounds.

Olivia may be with an associate by the name of Terry Tomlin. He is a 20 year old white male, 5'9", blue eyes, brown hair, and 190 lbs. Tomlin is also wanted for a probation violation out of Williamson County.

Police also said that a stolen vehicle from the Lardie neighborhood was found on Tuesday. There were items belonging to Olivia Lardie and the child found in the vehicle.

More information at: www.tbi.tn.gov/missing_children/miss_child.shtml

