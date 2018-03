DALTON (WRCB) - A hometown hero is lending his voice to a project on CNN.

Dalton native JR Martinez will narrate a documentary called "Voters in America: Vets Wanted?" this weekend.

It takes a look at the unique burdens for families of men and women who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, as they try to reintegrate into civilian life.

In 2003, while in Iraq, Martinez's humvee hit a land mine, leaving him with burns to 40% of his body.

He's now a motivational speaker.