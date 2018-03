(WRCB) - UT Lady Volunteers head coach emeritus Pat Summit will receive another prestigious honor this year.

According to the team's website she'll be presented the "Arthur Ashe Courage Award" at the 2012 Espy's in July.

The award is presented to individuals whose contributions transcend sports.

Officials with ESPN say Summitt's accomplishments as a coach and mentor are unmatched, and as she focuses on her fight with Alzheimer's they couldn't be more proud to present her with this award.