CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Local students are helping spruce up the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department.

Students from CSAS painted art work for the building on 3rd Street.

Officials from the Health Department say it helps to bring a bit of nature indoors.

The Health Department is also celebrating a new green roof.

Officials at the Health Department say their new green roof will extend its life and create a more energy efficient building.

They also hope the it will provide some stress relief for employees.