CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A wreck involving a motorcycle sends two people to the hospital early Friday morning.

Dispatchers tell Channel 3 it happened at Highway 153 and Dayton Boulevard just before 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.



Details are limited, but officials believe the motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle.

We do know a male and female were injured in the accident, their condition is not known at this time.

