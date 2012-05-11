Weekend showers, cooler temperatures likely

(WRCB) - We will have great wether today as high pressure gives us a stable air mass that will lead to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

An upper low will move by to the south over the weekend. That will bring us cloudy skies with a few hit and miss showers on Saturday, and as the low passes by Sunday expect widespread showers and a few thunderstorms through the day Sunday. Any thunderstorms will be non severe.

Rainfall amounts will range from .50"-1" in north Georgia and NE Alabama. In and around Chattanooga expect 1-2" of rain, and north of town we could see 2-3" on Sunday into Monday.

