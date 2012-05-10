White House honors Chattanooga officer as one of nation's "Top Cops"

(WRCB/AP) -- President Barack Obama honored the nation's top police officers for their courage and sacrifice.

Obama praised the winners of a national police association award Saturday at a White House ceremony, paying tribute to officers who showed courage in the line of duty.

The president, joined by Vice President Joe Biden, said they were representative of the "sacrifices and that quiet courage" found in officers across the nation.

Among those honored in Saturday's ceremony is Chattanooga Police officer Lorin Johnston, who was wounded during a shoot-out that claimed the life of Sergeant Tim Chapin.

Recipients also included 15 members of the Detroit Police Department who confronted a gunman who opened fire in a local precinct station; five Las Vegas officers who stopped an assailant who shot an officer at a Wal-Mart; and five New York City police detectives who rescued two cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who had become disoriented while rock climbing.

The 19th Annual Top Cops awards winners are selected by the National Association of Police Organizations.



Officers from across the country are nominated by their fellow officers. Then an independent awards selection committee comprised of national law enforcement representatives select, from hundreds of nominations, one Top Cop case from each of the 50 States and U.S. territories. From that pool, ten officers are selected as the Top Cops of the year.



NAPO officials have selected Officer Johnston for his actions last April during the burglary and ensuing gun battle that took the life of fellow Chattanooga Police Sgt. Tim Chapin. Officer Johnston was shot in the back and the leg but stayed with Sgt. Chapin, shielding him until help arrived.

Johnston, and the nine other officers from across the country, will be honored Saturday at the Mayflower Hotel.

2012 NAPO TOP COPS Honorees:

California

Los Angeles Police Department

Detective Craig Marquez. Officer Kevin C. Cotter, Sr.

At 10:15 one morning last December, a man named Tyler Brenham, dressed in a white tank top and jeans, strolled down the middle of one of America's most famous intersections, Hollywood and Vine. Suddenly he pulled a .40-caliber handgun and inexplicably began shooting at passersby. Officer Cotter, who was working an off-duty job on a nearby movie set, heard a report of the shooting and ran to help. A few blocks away, Detective Marquez was having a cup of coffee when he too got word of the shooting. By the time the officers converged on the scene, one victim had been mortally wounded and the streets were in panic. The officers, all in plainclothes, repeatedly called on Brenham to drop his weapon, but the man refused and began firing on the officers instead. They had no choice but to take him out, and with a few well-aimed shots, that's exactly what they did. A report describing their actions reads, "It's one thing to respond to a crime in progress while on duty – fully prepared with every resource at your disposal. It's quite another to be off duty with no information, no radio, no protection, and no time to know what the outcome will produce." It's exactly that kind of instant response, putting public safety before their own, that makes Detective Marquez, and Officer Cotter, TOP COPS.

Florida

Miami-Dade Police Department

Detective Oscar Plasencia

Officer Plasencia was part of a four-member team that had been dispatched to pick up a known and extremely dangerous fugitive. Johnny Simms, a tattooed career criminal not long out of prison, was hiding in his mother's house when the officers went there to serve their warrant. But as soon as the officers entered the home, Simms leaped into the room, firing a .40-caliber semi-automatic Glock pistol. In an instant, two of Officer Plasencia's colleagues and friends, Officers Amanda Haworth and Roger Castillo were dead. Plasencia, who had taken a tactical position at the back of the house, ran around the building and directly at the killer. Facing direct gunfire, the officer did not hesitate. He shot Simms dead, protecting the lives of other officers on the scene, other people in the home, and nearby residents.

Illinois

Chicago Police Department

Sergeant Don J. Jerome

When Sgt. Don Jerome responded to an "armed robbery in progress" call, he found a suspect in the rear of a darkened store. The suspect ran out a back door, slamming it behind him. Sgt. Jerome kicked the door open and, flashlight in one hand and gun in the other, began a systematic search for the offender. What he found instead were six terrified victims, bound and gagged, three of whom were children. As he moved forward, he suddenly saw not one, but two shadowy figures coming toward him. They attacked, and one of the men tried to wrestle Sgt. Jerome's gun from him. Jerome dropped his flashlight, and as the two struggled in the dark, the other perp took flight out the back door. Meanwhile the second robber dropped a .380-caliber handgun, and as Jerome tried to secure that weapon, the second robber also tried to flee. But Sgt. Jerome was too fast for him. He leaped for the criminal and both of them crashed through a plate glass window out onto the sidewalk. Jerome overpowered the robber and was handcuffing him as other officers returned with the first perp. With his arrest, Sgt. Jerome cleared a pattern of at least eight armed robberies.

Massachusetts

Woburn Police Department

Officer Mark Gibbons

Four suspects set out to rob a jewelry store. They were heavily armed and fully prepared professional criminals. And at least one of them was more than willing to take out any cops that tried to stop them. The would-be killer seriously wounded the first officer on the scene, before he and the others fled. In the ensuing manhunt, Officer Gibbons was the first to spot the gunman. Having already wounded one officer, the suspect didn't hesitate to start firing on Gibbons. The officer slumped down in his seat, pulled his weapon and immediately returned fire, straight through the windshield of his cruiser.

Fortunately, his shots disabled the suspect, at least temporarily, which gave him a chance to climb out of his vehicle. By this time, though, the perp had regained control of his own gun and more shots were exchanged. Officer Gibbons got off two more rounds, which struck the suspect in the chest, but seemed to have no effect. Assuming he was wearing a bullet proof vest, Officer Gibbons watched closely until the suspect turned to the right, at which point Gibbons fired again and the man hit the ground. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he received treatment, was charged with several felonies.

Michigan

Detroit Police Department

Officers Melissa Adams, David Anderson, Bradley N. Clark, Rodney Cushingberry, Theodore Jackson, Jr., Lacell D. Rue, Sergeants Marcellus A. Ball, Tyrone Guinn, Michael Ingels, James Kirklin, Ray Toufic Saati, Carrie Schulz, Joseph Turner, Jr., Investigator Amir G. Smith, and Commander Brian L. Davis

The graphic, 68-second video released by Detroit police shows it all: A lone crazed gunman, strides into a local precinct station and walks past the front desk. For no apparent reason he pulls out a shotgun and fires. His shots struck Sergeants Schulz and Saati, and Officer Anderson. Sergeants Ingels and Kirklin, and Officer Jackson immediately returned fire. The gunman then jumped over the front desk where Commander Davis engaged him and was himself seriously wounded. The seconds crawled by like hours as the gunfire continued until, finally, in a relentless barrage of bullets, the gunman was eventually taken out.

Sergeants Ball, Guinn, and Turner, Investigator Smith, and Officers Adams and Clark, along with other members of the Sixth and Eighth Precincts took charge of the scene and rendered the immediate medical help that saved Commander Davis's life. It was teamwork at its finest, under the most stressful conditions imaginable, that enabled these TOP COPS® to end the siege with no officers killed, and countless others saved.

Nevada

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Officers Beaumont Hopson, Cory Staheli, John Abel, Michael Ramirez, and David Williams

At first, it was hard to know whether a crime was even taking place. Security at a Las Vegas Wal-Mart called police to say a couple was putting about $4,000 worth of high end electronics in shopping carts. There was concern they might try to pay with a stolen credit card. When police arrived, Officers Abel and Ramirez went to the electronics department to chat with the suspects. After a brief conversation they tried to escort them to the store's Loss Prevention office when suddenly, the man pulled a gun from his waist and began firing, point blank, at Ramirez. Thankfully the officer's bullet-proof vest saved his life, but he took bullets in his forearm, elbow, bicep and upper chest.

Yet even as he was falling, this TOP COP® drew his weapon and returned fire. In the blink of an eye the other officers sprang into action. The perp fled through the store as Officers Abel, Staheli, and Williams chased him in a running gun battle. Meanwhile, Officer Hopson circled around the checkout stands, got the suspect in his sights, fired eight shots, and the bad guy crumpled to the floor. Ironically, it turned out, he had a tattoo on his back, depicting a "thug" holding a police officer in a choke hold and pointing a gun at his head. In his case it was just wishful thinking.

New Jersey

Paramus Police Department

Officers Rachel Morgan and Ryan Hayo

It's the most urgent message a police dispatcher can hear. Last February, Officer Morgan had run a license check on a car she'd seen driving erratically. When the plates didn't match the vehicle, she tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off. As the car sped onto an exit ramp toward the Garden State Parkway, it spun out of control and landed in a snow bank.

Officer Morgan gave the suspect inside repeated instructions to get out of the car with his hands in plain sight. But the man refused, and kept trying to free his car. Morgan began a cautious approach with her weapon drawn, continuing to order the driver out of the car. Suddenly, when she was about three feet from the car, shots rang out. Morgan fell to the icy ground. She'd been shot three times, and two of the bullets had hit just below her bulletproof vest. But even as she lay bleeding in the snow, she switched her gun to her left hand and continued firing.

By this time, Officer Hayo had arrived, and began returning the suspect's fire. He reached Morgan, who was still on the ground, badly wounded, yet calmly reloading her weapon to continue the fight. Finally, shots stopped coming from the vehicle and Hayo was able to drag Morgan to safety.

New York

NYPD

Detectives Michael Sileo, Fernando L. Almeida, Steven J. Browning, William Stevens, and Christopher Condon

The call came in on a dark and freezing February night. Two freshman cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point had become disoriented while rock climbing above the Hudson River. They were trapped on an 18-inch wide ledge off a rock cliff surrounded by deep ravines. Flying a rescue helicopter in the 50-mile-per-hour winds and 20 degree temperatures would be treacherous.

Detectives Sileo, Almeida, Browning, Stevens, and Condon boarded NYPD's Aviation helicopter #14 and headed for the scene. Using night vision goggles, they located the cadets' cell phones and closed in. But jagged rock formations and heavy tree cover made going extremely rough. Fighting turbulent winds and hovering no more than 20 feet from the deadly rocks, Browning steadied the chopper while Sileo, Almedia, and Williams lowered Condon to the ledge with a "horse collar" rescue harness.

Condon secured one cadet and the young man was lifted to the helicopter. But the chopper could not hold out against the fierce winds long enough for the second victim to be hauled up. So Condon remained behind on the narrow ledge, keeping the other recruit warm and calm, while the copter crew made a temporary retreat. But the crew returned a short while later and keeping the chopper steady in the howling winds completed the rescue mission.

Ohio

Copley Police Department

Patrolman Ben Campbell

When Officer Campbell responded to a report of shots fired in a family neighborhood, he found a very grisly scene. An armed suspect had shot eight people, killing seven, and was still at large in the neighborhood. Without waiting for backup, Campbell took off on foot after the killer. As he scoured the area, he heard more gunshots and ran in their direction. Suddenly he found himself in an open area, with no protection, but surrounded by trees and houses, any one of which could be hiding the shooter. Sure enough, the suspect stepped out from behind a house and pointed an automatic pistol directly at Officer Campbell. Campbell commanded the shooter to drop his weapon, and when the man refused, the Officer had no choice but to shoot, killing the suspect.

It was a horrible tragedy, but without Officer Campbell's unhesitating courage, it would have been far worse. Subsequent investigation found more than 200 rounds of ammunition in the suspect's car. Other information indicated that he was planning to drive to his girlfriend's family reunion, where he undoubtedly would have murdered many more people.

Tennessee

Chattanooga Police Department

Officer Lorin Johnston, CPD Delta Team

Officer Lorin Johnston has lived one of a cop's worst nightmares. On a bright spring morning last April, Officer Johnston, along with three other officers, investigated a silent alarm at a pawn shop, indicating that an armed robbery was in progress. As soon as they arrived, they were spotted by the suspect, who engaged them in a frantic gun battle. During the gunfight, Johnston was struck by a bullet that hit his vest but damaged his shoulder.

As the perp tried to flee out a side door, Sgt. Tim Chapin, Johnston's close personal friend, was waiting in his patrol car. The suspect took aim at the car, shooting straight through the windshield. Sgt. Chapin hit the gas and knocked the suspect down, causing him to drop the .45-caliber Glock he was carrying along with a loaded clip of ammunition.

Assuming he had disarmed the robber, Sgt. Chapin jumped out of the car and gave chase. Then, without warning, the suspect pulled out a second gun, turned and fired. His bullet struck Chapin squarely in the face, killing him instantly. Just then Officer Johnston came on the scene as the cop-killer was running around the corner, where he was pursued, and ultimately taken down by two other brave officers. Johnston knelt protectively over his friend, shielding him until help arrived. It was only then that he realized he had taken a second bullet in his leg. Johnston's courage and loyalty, despite his own injuries, make him a TOP COP.