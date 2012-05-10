Martin shines as Lookouts blast Biscuits, 11-1

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) --Ethan Martin has been the bright spot of the Chattanooga starting rotation all season, and he turned in his best performance yet on Thursday night.

Martin took a no-hitter into the seventh and was backed by plenty of support as the Lookouts rolled to an 11-1 win over visiting Montgomery in the finale of a five-game series at AT&T Field.

Martin (4-0) finally surrendered an earned run on two hits in his seventh and final frame. He struck out seven and walked just two to stay unbeaten on the year.

The Lookouts made it easy on him by pounding out 14 hits, including three apiece from J.T. Wise and Kyle Russell. Pedro Baez and Luis Nunez each drove in three runs.

Wise's RBI-double gave Chattanooga a quick 1-0 lead in the first, but it was the middle innings where the Lookouts did the most damage.

Nick Buss hit a two-run double in the fourth and Nunez delivered a two-run homer in the fifth as Chattanooga scored ten runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Baez and Blake Smith each added run-scoring singles in a four-run fifth. Baez also came through with a two-run base-hit in the sixth to cap the scoring.

The Lookouts (15-20) will hit the road Friday to open a five-game series in Mobile at 8:05 p.m. ET. Chattanooga returns home next Thursday to play a ten-game homestand over eleven days against Huntsville and Jacksonville.