POLK COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- Three cars crash on a Polk County road, killing one person.

It happened on Old Federal Road, officials say two of the vehicles hit head on.

Three Life Force helicopters flew the victims to Erlanger.

Details are limited, but we do know the person who was killed was the driver of one of the vehicles.

Another passenger was listed as critical.



The names of those involved have not been released.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.