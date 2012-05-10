UPDATE: House fire in Soddy-Daisy

SODDY-DAISY, TN. (WRCB) -- Mowbray Mountain firefighters battled a blaze in Soddy-Daisy Thursday night.

The call came in from homeowner Karen Parsons on Poe Road at 8:59 p.m.

Hamilton County EMS Spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says heavy smoke was visible when firefighters arrived to the scene.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire in the living room and kitchen.

Parsons told fire officials she was feeding her horses when she heard a loud pop, and saw heavy smoke pouring from her home.



Maxwell says no one was injured.



Damages are estimated at $75,000.



