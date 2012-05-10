UPDATE: House fire in Soddy-Daisy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: House fire in Soddy-Daisy

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Hamilton County EMS Photo courtesy of Hamilton County EMS
Photo courtesy of Hamilton County EMS Photo courtesy of Hamilton County EMS

SODDY-DAISY, TN. (WRCB) -- Mowbray Mountain firefighters battled a blaze in Soddy-Daisy Thursday night.

The call came in from homeowner Karen Parsons on Poe Road at 8:59 p.m.

Hamilton County EMS Spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says heavy smoke was visible when firefighters arrived to the scene.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire in the living room and kitchen.

Parsons told fire officials she was feeding her horses when she heard a loud pop, and saw heavy smoke pouring from her home.

Maxwell says no one was injured.

Damages are estimated at $75,000.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.