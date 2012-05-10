CPD: 3-D laser scanning gives investigators a 'true view' of crime

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- If a picture is worth a thousand words, what about a tool that not only measures and preserves a crime scene in 3D:



"We can actually, almost, put somebody back in that crime scene," Chattanooga Police Sgt. Darrell Whitfield says. "And move around and look at it from almost any angle."



For 11 months, CPD has been the only law enforcement agency in Tennessee to use a laser scanner that Leica Geosystems US markets as 'TruView.', to gather evidence at wreck scenes, deadly shootings, and officer-involved incidents.



"Everything is measurable," Sgt. Whitfield says. "It scans 50,000 points per second and one scan has millions of measurements."



More like more than 1 billion, when the unit scanned Chattanooga's City Hall from seven separate vantage points.



The unit also has generated panoramic and holographic views of The Summit sports complex to help market it as a host for baseball and softball tournaments. The scans allow viewers to measure the height of the complex lighting, the distance between bases, and the yardage between home plate and the far reaches of the center field wall.



"We've used it in about 25-30 cases so far," Whitfield says.



Odds are, you've seen the technology already, if you're a fan of the reality series 'Crime 360' on the A&E cable-satellite network.

The program focuses on how investigators utilize a variety of technologies to gather physical evidence and to 'reconstruct' crime scenes using that evidence and eyewitness accounts.



"Say a witness claims to have seen something from a particular angle or vantage point," Sgt. Whitfield says. "Once we've scanned a scene, we can put in a 'virtual camera' in the exact spot, at the exact height that person was, look back down from that angle, and hopefully determine whether that person could have seen what they said they saw."



Scans gathered through such technology have been admitted as evidence in court, in jurisdictions profiled in 'Crime 360', Sgt. Whitfield says.



But not in Tennessee yet.



Come January, however, Jesse Mathews is scheduled to go on trial for the killing of Chattanooga Police Sgt. Timothy Chapin in a pawn shop robbery-turned-shootout last April.



The Hamilton County District Attorney General is seeking the death penalty.



"We've taken more than 22 scans of that scene," Sgt. Whitfield says. "Where Tim's cruiser was, the bullet casings, who was where, what officers and witnesses say they saw. We spent more than forty hours out there. Over four days."



Mathews' lawyers don't want this material anywhere near a courtroom.



"It turns the prosecutor into Mother Goose," attorney Bryan Hoss claims. "They can write their own fairy tale."



Should it come to that, Hoss says he'll argue that the information gathered raises questions of fundamental fairness and Mathews' right to due process.



"When it's on television, when it's in 3-D, it becomes that much more believable if you're a jury," Hoss says. "And that's the problem.

"They can put on an image, based on what the witness said one time," Hoss says. "A witness who has not been cross-examined, hasn't testified in court."



'Crime 360' adds computer animations and simulations to the TruView scans as dramatic elements to hold viewer interest and to help viewers understand how investigators formulate theories as to how crimes occurred.



"But TV is not reality," Sgt. Whitfield says. "TruView allows us to preserve the crime scene as we found it."



"We can combine scans, but the scans can't lie. If you try to add something, the image will appear distorted. I can change the perspective. I can give you a different view. But I can't manipulate the image of the solid objects. I can't move them."



Hoss says he's seen no motions, yet, to indicate that prosecutors will seek to admit any of TruView's material as evidence.



"For the record, I can tell you that we don't comment on cases yet to be tried," Assistant D.A. Neal Pinkston tells Eyewitness News.



But Sgt. Whitfield is confident that TruView will have its day in court.



"The validity of the data is there," he says. "It's not something where it's not been proven."



"The first time we go to court, Leica representatives will come in and validate their equipment."