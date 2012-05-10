Titans Caravan rolls in to Red Bank Elementary

RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -- It isn't every day that elementary students get to meet an NFL star. But that's what happened at Red Bank Elementary on Thursday.



The Tennessee Titans Football Caravan visits dozens of schools throughout the state during their off season. And they're spreading a message every child needs to hear.



For Red Bank Elementary students, the chance to meet a football hero and get a first-hand look at Tennessee Titans mascot T-Rac is something they will never forget.



Titans announcer Mike Keith and wide receiver Kenny Britt shared experiences of growing up and stressed the importance of eating right and exercising.



"As long as they go out and play," said Britt. "That's what we need."



The NFL's Play 60 program encourages kids to get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day in an effort to fight childhood obesity.



"Go play...be a kid," Britt urged the students.



Titans players also talked about the importance of students staying in school and giving it their all in the classroom.



This was the 41st school in a 50 school tour for the Titans Caravan.