Landscaping work may be drying up due to lack of rain

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- With rain levels falling short this year, at least one locally owned landscaper is thinking ahead while trying not to think of the past.



Brent Vankooten owns Mowing and More in Hixson and is lucky to be cutting grass considering the lack of rainfall in the Chattanooga metro area.



This year's drought doesn't pale in comparison to that of 2007, but Vankooten remembers that year all too well. "It was rough. We were just mowing half days and doing as much as we could," he recalled. "We just had to go once a month instead of every two weeks."



He had to cut down employees' hours and paychecks. It's something he doesn't want to repeat.



So far for the month of May less than 0.10" of rain has fallen at the Chattanooga Airport. April's total reached just 0.69". And the yearly deficit to this point is 4.6".



It's not a situation which will send Vankooten and his crew of six to the unemployment line just yet.



Officially it places most of the Tennessee Valley in the "abnormally dry" category, the lowest on the drought list. But it's cause for enough concern to drive Vankooten to make sure he doesn't get behind the eight ball.



"Maybe we should start cutting the grass a little higher so it's not killing the grass when it doesn't rain," he explained.



Thankfully his business isn't confined only to the rotating blades of the mowers. He also does mulching, trimming, and irrigation.



But if there isn't much rain before summer arrives and the grass cutting dries up, it may turn into 2007 all over again. "June, July, August--it's so hot. Even if we get rain it just don't last long," he said.



All Vankooten and his small crew need is help from Mother Nature. "I'm worried, but there's nothing really that I can do," he added. "Just praying for rain."



He may get his wish as a system approaches from Texas and is expected to drop some needed rain over the region by Sunday.



But if the overall drought gets worse and the summer is at least as dry as normal, Vankooten hopes his services outside of mowing, along with his large client base, can keep his business afloat.



He's had to reduce some of his employees' hours recently but they're all working full time for the time being.



For drought information visit droughtmonitor.unl.edu

