Chattanooga job fair attracts hundreds looking for work

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Hundreds of people showed up for a job fair in Chattanooga on Thursday. And despite signs the economy may be improving, it's clear a lot of our neighbors are still struggling.



"I'm looking for anything, anything that's open," said Vincent Reese, who has been unemployed for almost one year. "It's hard out here on the market now."



Reese isn't alone. He, along with hundreds of others at Thursday's city job fair, were vying to show some 60 employers just how eager they are to break their unemployment drought.



Only employers currently hiring or hiring within a few months were invited, like Lectrus. "We have expanded, and we have positions available as we speak," said a company recruiter.



At the very least it's a dose of optimism for Tammy Vandiver, who was laid off in February.



Tammy uses her family as motivation to keep applying. "You just have to have a positive attitude," she said. "Eventually I'll land a job, it will be with a good company, and they'll get my skills."



The old adage: throw enough at the wall and something is bound to stick.



"Keep going, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take," said Reese. "All they can tell you is no."



Take it from Reese, he's heard no for almost a year. But he's not giving up, and it's job fairs like this that give him and Tammy hope.



"It's one of the best things Chattanooga could do for us unemployed people. It's a really great thing, and I think they need to do it more often," said Tammy.



Organizers said it has been an annual event, but that is not set in stone. They'll evaluate how Thursday went and make changes if needed.