HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Dallas Bay volunteer firefighters responded to what fire and police investigators have described as a "suspicious" trailer fire on Daisy Dallas Road Thursday morning.



Around mid-morning a call came in to 9-1-1 on what appeared to be smoke coming from a residential trailer.

When the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and checked the interior of the trailer due to the smoke, they observed items that appeared to be suspicious.



Investigators from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division responded and discovered "numerous articles used to manufacture methamphetamine," according to Public Information Officer Janice Atkinson.



Investigators also found several pieces of property that appeared to have been stolen.



A full investigation is underway.