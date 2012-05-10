Danica unsure if penalty coming for Hornish wreck

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Danica Patrick isn't sure if NASCAR will penalize her for wrecking Sam Hornish Jr. at Talladega.

Patrick was angry after Hornish ran her up the track on the last lap of the Nationwide Series race. She retaliated on the cool-down lap, but insisted Thursday she did not mean to wreck Hornish.

Patrick says her intent was to hit Hornish's car in a way that let him know she was upset. After watching a replay of the accident, she called both Hornish and Nationwide Series director Joe Balash. She also exchanged emails with Hornish team owner Roger Penske.

Patrick was not called to the NASCAR hauler after the race, and has not been punished for her actions. She doesn't know if that will change once she arrives Friday at Darlington Raceway.

