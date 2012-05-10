East Ridge fixes budget glitches, ready for vote

EAST RIDGE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The budget that East Ridge City Council members are ready to hold their first vote tonight has seen a number of significant overhauls since it was first drawn up and -- as of Wednesday -- still contained some errors.

The proposed budget, given to council members April 12, has seen several versions. Council members have vacillated on how to handle property tax collection and recently directed City Manager Tim Gobble to include a 44-cent property tax increase to replace the city's monthly $15 sanitation fee.

A Times Free Press review on Wednesday found several thousand dollars' worth accounting errors in the latest version of the document, including one that showed the city paying $8,000 less than the actual amount for a councilman's health insurance.

The city will pay $11,659 for Councilman Jim Bethune's family health insurance plan, Gobble said. The budget had that payment listed at $3,000.

