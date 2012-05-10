East Ridge fixes budget glitches, ready for vote

East Ridge City Manager Tim Gobble. File photo, Times Free Press.
EAST RIDGE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The budget that East Ridge City Council members are ready to hold
their first vote tonight has seen a number of significant overhauls
since it was first drawn up and -- as of Wednesday -- still contained
some errors.
The proposed budget, given to council members April 12, has seen
several versions. Council members have vacillated on how to handle
property tax collection and recently directed City Manager Tim Gobble to
include a 44-cent property tax increase to replace the city's monthly
$15 sanitation fee.
A Times Free Press review on Wednesday found several thousand
dollars' worth accounting errors in the latest version of the document,
including one that showed the city paying $8,000 less than the actual
amount for a councilman's health insurance.
The city will pay $11,659 for Councilman Jim Bethune's family health
insurance plan, Gobble said. The budget had that payment listed at
$3,000.
