Chattanooga to offer household hazardous waste collection

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- In an effort to safely dispose of a wide variety of hazardous waste, the City of Chattanooga will be holding a household hazardous waste collection day this Saturday, May 12 from 8:00 a.m. till Noon.



Among the items that will be accepted at the 3925 North Hawthorne Street location will be adhesives, insecticides, air conditioning refrigerants, motor oil & vehicle fluids, carburetor cleaners, oil based paint, compact fluorescent tubes, oven cleaners, computers, paint remover/thinner, drain openers, pesticides, dry cell batteries, propane tanks or bottles, fire extinguishers, starter fluids, fungicides, wet cell batteries, grease & rust solvents, wood & metal cleaners, herbicides and wood preservatives



Items that will NOT be accepted include ammunition, medical waste, biological waste, radioactive waste, commercial hazardous waste, smoke detectors, explosives, unidentifiable materials, latex paint and yard waste.



One of the main goals of the program is to keep household hazardous waste out of the normal waste stream where it is harmful to the environment.



City officials urge safety first when bringing hazardous waste to the facility.

The city offers the service to all city residents the second Saturday of each month. Businesses, however, must contract privately for collection of their hazardous waste.



For more information, click over to www.chattanooga.gov/public-works/city-wide-services/household-hazardous-waste

