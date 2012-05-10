Chris Anderson announces run for Chattanooga City Council

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Chris Anderson, director of food and beverage at the Bluff View Art District, announced Thursday he will run for the District 7 City Council seat now held by Manny Rico.
"I don't feel the district currently has the representation that really reflects the district," Anderson said.
Anderson is the first person to publicly announce a run for City Council seat. His announcement comes two days after State Sen. Andy Berke, D-Chattanooga, announced his intention to run for Chattanooga mayor.
The election for City Council is set for March 2013.