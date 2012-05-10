Signal Mountain teacher wins national innovation award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRCB) -- Signal Mountain Middle School teacher Kimberly Brown wanted to combine her students' love of all things technological with her desire to teach them as well as possible. So she developed an interactive gaming app that would help her students to learn science in a fun way.



The program, which she named "Curriculum APPlications," has now been singled out by the NEA Foundation who, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education and Microsoft Partners in Learning, has named her idea one of the top ten ideas in country.



Not only has Brown received the NEA Foundation's Challenge to Innovate (C2i) Gaming Award, she also will pocket a $1,000 prize.



"Because students love to compete in online games and interactive phone apps, any way of incorporating those activities into the fabric of the classroom is sure to engage students and create an interest in content learning," Brown said. "Whenever I cover new material, I can hear students discussing which games would go along with the new ideas and how they plan to present them."



Brown's program is an ongoing classroom activity in which students use popular, interactive gaming apps to identify relevant science concepts that they are learning in class.



Students create mini-posters to be displayed on a section of the classroom wall called the "leader board," and receive points based on their written explanation of the concept and how it appears in the game.



"Game-based learning and interactive technology like this can help build technological and communication competencies valued in the workplace and the 21st century economy," said Harriet Sanford, President and CEO of the NEA Foundation.



Brown's idea was selected from a pool of 157 ideas from 38 states and five countries by their peers and a panel of educational experts.