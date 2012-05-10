UPDATE: Police ID victim, suspect in Castle Drive shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police ID victim, suspect in Castle Drive shooting

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) - Police have identified the victim in Wednesday night's shooting on Castle Drive.

Investigators say 40-year-old Jimmy Bush is still in critical condition after being shot.

The incident happened at 718 Castle Drive around 7:20 p.m.

Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says a Bush was shot, following what homicide investigators believe was an argument during a poker game.

The suspect in the shooting, 47-year-old Edward Lopez Jackson has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officers say the owner of the home at 718 Castle Drive, Cedric Paige, was also arrested on outstanding warrants for promotion of gambling and possession of gambling devices.

