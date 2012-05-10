Work continues on I-75 landslide in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WRCB) -– In order to repair the massive landslide that has occurred near mile marker 143 on I-75 in Campbell County, I-75 South will remain closed, and one lane of I-75 will remain open.



The target date for one southbound lane and a second northbound lane to reopen is Monday, May 21st. TDOT will continue to monitor the situation, and adjust the schedule accordingly.



Contract crews are excavating and constructing a soil nail wall, which will require nails to be drilled as many as 50 feet beneath the interstate. This is being done in order to stabilize the rock slope.



Currently, a three mile stretch of I-75 North is down to one lane of traffic, from mile marker 141 to mile marker 144.



Motorists should expect potential long delays and use extreme caution while traveling through this area.



Detour Route for I-75 South: Take Exit 160 in Jellico, follow US 25W to LaFollette and back onto

I-75 South at Exit 134 in Caryville.



Wide Load Detour Route for I-75 South: Take Exit 160 in Jellico, turn right and follow SR 297 West to SR 63 and back onto I-75 South at Exit 141.



Suggested Alternate Route for I-75 North: Take Exit 134 in Caryville, follow US 25W to LaFollette and back onto I-75 North at Exit 160 in Jellico.