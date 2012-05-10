Tornado-ravaged Ringgold middle school nears completion

RINGGOLD, GA. (Times Free Press) -- Fourteen-year-olds Riley Tucker and Elissa Chandler have more to worry about than average eighth-grade girls.

Every day when they turn down Tiger Trail to be dropped off at school, they see the remnants of a twister that wrecked their town a year ago. They miss friends who had to move away when their houses were destroyed. They wonder if it could happen again.

"You can't really get away from it," said Riley.

Towering reminders of the devastation from April 27, 2011, sit between the windows of the high school and middle school, where backhoes scrape away dirt and crews prepare to pour concrete on a new eighth-grade wing at the middle school. The $5.3 million rebuild is one of the town's biggest tornado-recovery projects in size and cost.

